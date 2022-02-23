Eufy HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum | $120 | Amazon

Eufy, Anker’s sucky subsidiary (that’s a vacuum joke, not an indictment), is doing a sale on a couple robot vacuums and, the thing I’m personally more excited about, a cordless stick vacuum. Yeah, you read that right, a vacuum cleaner that has no cords for you to futz with—just make sure you have a charged battery and the Eufy HomeVac S11 Lite will give you up to 35 minutes of cleaning time. It offers up to 75AW of suction power—that’s not especially great for an upright vacuum cleaner, stick or otherwise, but it’s enough to clean quick messes, and the freedom from the hassle of a cord makes up for it in my mind.

Of course, if you don’t want to bother with the task yourself, or you’d just like to have a li’l buddy to help you in between cleans, you can get a Eufy RoboVac G20 or G20 Hybrid for $80 off and $90 off, respectively. Both robots offer 2500Pa suction, voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant, and mapping of your home, as well as the ability to stop and charge in the middle of a cleaning cycle, then return to where they left off and continue. The Hybrid version has a mopping attachment—I have the G30 Hybrid (which is also on sale with a $120 off clip coupon), which does the same thing, and it’s really more of a floor wettener, as it doesn’t use any chemicals, but it will clean up small spatters after you’re done cooking, and even stuck-on, dried-out mud (provided it hasn’t been stuck on too long), and your floor will at least look mopped when it’s done. It won’t avoid rugs when it mops though, so be aware of that.

Finally, you can set boundaries for both robots with a magnetic strip that you lay across doorways or in front of areas you’d rather they didn’t go into. The RoboVac comes with a magnet strip to get you started, but it’s hardly enough, so you’ll want to buy more. Don’t bother with the expensive first party ones—in my experience, these work just fine, while these don’t work at all.