Demon’s Souls (PS5) | $45 | Walmart, Amazon

The Souls games have been a powerhouse of the past decade of gaming—inspiring an entirely new genre of games games all thanks to the first game in the franchise, Dark Souls. What’s that? There was a game before Dark Souls? Interesting. Coming in under the radar, the 2009 release Demon’s Souls sold an estimated 1.7 million while its follow-up, Dark Souls, sold over 25 million copies worldwide. By my calculation, that still leaves at least 23.3 million of you fans who still haven’t played this game. Now is the perfect time to play the game the that started it all in is upgraded glory as the price has dropped by $25 since launch.

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 05/26/2020 and updated with new information on 09/03/2021.