Image : Mark Bertulfo ( Other

Getting a good cardio workout without leaving your house isn’t an easy thing to do. Jogging on the spot is good and all, but it’s not really the most satisfying way to do things. Sometimes you just need to get one of the best exercise bikes underneath you and power those legs through an exhausting cardio workout to feel alive.

Advertisement

If that’s the case, then you really need to know what you’re getting yourself into. An exercise bike is only as good as the options it provides, so you want one that fits what you want from it, and if you want it to get better as you do then you need to know that it will.

Here’s a list of reliable exercise bikes that’ll get your body sweating at home.

The Full Body Pick

Advertisement

Image : Marcy

The Marcy fan exercise bike isn’t fancy, but it gets the job done and it’s got a price that is far more inviting tha n most other bikes. The lower price is largely due to the use of air resistance instead of a magnetic resistance system, but it doesn’t mean a lack of quality. Plus, you’ll be able to work your arms a bit on this one too, making it perfect for hitting every single limb.

The Laid Back Choice

Image : pooboo

Advertisement

The pooboo m agnetic r ecumbent e xercise b ike is the ideal choice for anybody who struggles with their lower back thanks to the adjustable seat and arm grips. You’ll still get a great workout but this is much better suited for those with injuries they’re worried about than those looking to push themselves as hard as possible.

The Budget Choice

Advertisement

Image : Sunny Health & Fitness

The Sunny H ealth & Fitness m agnetic m ini e xercise b ike lets you pedal all you want without having to invest in a full bike, or having to find the space for one. Better yet, you can easily use this as a wa y to work your arms if you want to by placing it on a higher surface. It’s a good choice and it’s much cheaper than buying a full bike too.

Advertisement

The Fastest One

Image : Sunny Health & Fitness

Advertisement

Obviously this bike doesn’t ac tually make you move anywhere any faster as it’s a stationary bike, but it’ll help you push a little faster when you’re exercising on it. The Sunny Health & Fitness i ndoor e xercise b ike is perfect for getting really into your cycling as you lean forwards and power your legs through each rotation.

The Classic Choice

Advertisement

Image : Sunny Health & Fitness

This is probably the most traditional of the exercise bikes on the list. The Sunny Health & Fitness u pright e xercise b ike uses elect romagnetic resistance and a programmable monitor to help you push yourself as hard as possible and keep track of everything you’re doing. It’s excellent if you just want something nice and simple.