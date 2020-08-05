It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleFitness

See Everything the Great Indoors Has to Offer on a Cardio Conducive Exercise Bike

enothestrife
Jason Coles
Filed to:Fitness
FitnessExerciseExercise BikesTrainingAmazon Search
54
Save
Illustration for article titled See Everything the Great Indoors Has to Offer on a Cardio Conducive Exercise Bike
Image: Mark Bertulfo (Other)

Getting a good cardio workout without leaving your house isn’t an easy thing to do. Jogging on the spot is good and all, but it’s not really the most satisfying way to do things. Sometimes you just need to get one of the best exercise bikes underneath you and power those legs through an exhausting cardio workout to feel alive.

Advertisement

If that’s the case, then you really need to know what you’re getting yourself into. An exercise bike is only as good as the options it provides, so you want one that fits what you want from it, and if you want it to get better as you do then you need to know that it will.

Here’s a list of reliable exercise bikes that’ll get your body sweating at home.

Advertisement

Pump up your arms and legs

Illustration for article titled See Everything the Great Indoors Has to Offer on a Cardio Conducive Exercise Bike
Image: Marcy

The Marcy fan exercise bike isn’t fancy, but it gets the job done and it’s got a price that is far more inviting than most other bikes. The lower price is largely due to the use of air resistance instead of a magnetic resistance system, but it doesn’t mean a lack of quality. Plus, you’ll be able to work your arms a bit on this one too, making it perfect for hitting every single limb.

G/O Media may get a commission
Saint Laurent 50mm Sunglasses

Perfect if you’re worried about your back

Illustration for article titled See Everything the Great Indoors Has to Offer on a Cardio Conducive Exercise Bike
Image: pooboo
Advertisement

The pooboo magnetic recumbent exercise bike is the ideal choice for anybody who struggles with their lower back thanks to the adjustable seat and arm grips. You’ll still get a great workout but this is much better suited for those with injuries they’re worried about than those looking to push themselves as hard as possible.

Advertisement

Cheap and easy to store

Illustration for article titled See Everything the Great Indoors Has to Offer on a Cardio Conducive Exercise Bike
Image: Sunny Health & Fitness

The Sunny Health & Fitness magnetic mini exercise bike lets you pedal all you want without having to invest in a full bike, or having to find the space for one. Better yet, you can easily use this as a way to work your arms if you want to by placing it on a higher surface. It’s a good choice and it’s much cheaper than buying a full bike too.

Advertisement

Perfect for blue hedgehogs 

Illustration for article titled See Everything the Great Indoors Has to Offer on a Cardio Conducive Exercise Bike
Image: Sunny Health & Fitness
Advertisement

Obviously this bike doesn’t actually make you move anywhere any faster as it’s a stationary bike, but it’ll help you push a little faster when you’re exercising on it. The Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike is perfect for getting really into your cycling as you lean forwards and power your legs through each rotation.

Advertisement

When you just want to ride a bike

Illustration for article titled See Everything the Great Indoors Has to Offer on a Cardio Conducive Exercise Bike
Image: Sunny Health & Fitness

This is probably the most traditional of the exercise bikes on the list. The Sunny Health & Fitness upright exercise bike uses electromagnetic resistance and a programmable monitor to help you push yourself as hard as possible and keep track of everything you’re doing. It’s excellent if you just want something nice and simple.

Advertisement
Jason Coles

Jason is a keen fan of gaming, fitness, and cleaning up after his cats and daughter. The three aren't balanced, but hey, who has time for balance?

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Gear Up and Get Your Game On in Today’s Best Xbox Deals

When the Spice Girls Sang Two Become One They Were Talking About the MaiTai Vibrator, Now $50 Off

The Only Thing Better Than Paying $30 for Mulan Is Saving $280 on a 4K Laser Smart TV to Watch It On

Hear That? It's the Sound of an LG 5.1.2-Channel Soundbar for Almost Half the Going Rate at Newegg