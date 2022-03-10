EufyCam 2 Pro Security Camera System (Renewed) | $170 | Amazon

Eufy, Anker’s smart home company, does what Anker does best: it makes solid smart home technology at reasonable prices. T he EufyCam 2 Pro, if it’s anything like the EufyCam 2C Pro I have at home, is no different, and you can get it right now at Amazon for $200 off when you buy renewed . That’s $170 versus a usual $370 for this 2-camera kit—a great deal. With batteries that will last up to a year, they’re pleasantly low hassle, as you won’t need to hardwire the cameras and only have to deal with recharging them, at worst, once every few months if they’re in busy locations or you’ve connected them to HomeKit, which drains them faster for some reason. EufyCams are also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

The cameras have local video storage in the form of 16GB eMMC flash storage in the HomeBase 2 hub, so you don’t have to worry about paying a subscription fee for cloud storage. That hub works either wirelessly or wired, and while you’ll want to put it somewhere central to be sure it has a stable connection, it regardless has very good range—at least one of my cameras is about 45 feet from the Home Base 2, and never seems to have connection issues. Eufy even supports continuous recording via the real-time streaming protocol (RTSP). I’ve never been able to try out the RTSP support, but it’s safe to say you’ll want to run this camera system wired if you choose this option, which somewhat compromises its weatherproofing.