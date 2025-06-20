Logo
Accessories

Score the Best Valentine's Day Presents with These Perfume Deals with Free Gifts

Free designer bags, candles, skincare samples and more are available exclusively at Ulta, just in time for Valentine's

ByBrittany Vincent
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to splurge on a fragrance that feels special, and Ulta is making it even more tempting with tons of free gifts when you purchase select perfumes. Whether you’re shopping for someone else or treating yourself, these limited time sets are designed to feel romantic, indulgent, and memorable. And if you already planned on buying a scent, you get that fun little extra that makes the whole purchase feel luxurious!

Suggested Reading

Score Some Great New Winter Boots with Up to 40% Off Sorel's Inventory
Home Decor Find of the Day: This Adorable Smiski Lamp
Spend Valentine's Day Assembling Any of These Lovely LEGO Sets With Your Special Someone

Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Le Parfum (3.3 oz) with free Jimmy Choo evening bag | $170 | Ulta

Related Content

Score the Best Valentine's Day Presents with These Perfume Deals with Free Gifts
Save Big on Valentine's Day Gifts at Macy's and Simplify Your Shopping This Year

This bold, glamorous fragrance is known for its warm, confident notes that feel perfect for evenings out or special occasions. When you buy this size, you also get a a free Jimmy Choo evening bag. It’s a chic addition that makes this feel like a complete Valentine’s gift, especially if you want something that pairs beauty with fashion.

Buy at Ulta

Dolce and Gabbana Devotion for Men Parfum 3.3 oz with free duffle bag | $185 | Ulta

For a more refined and masculine option, Dolce and Gabbana Devotion for Men Parfum offers a rich, modern scent that the man in your life will absolutely love. You also get a free duffle bag when you buy this particular size.

Buy at Ulta

Burberry Her Elixir de Parfum 3.3 oz with free candle | $190 | Ulta

Burberry Her Elixir is another highlight, especially for anyone who loves warm, sweet fragrances with depth. This scent is soft yet expressive, making it ideal for daily wear or intimate evenings. When you purchase the 3.3 oz bottle, you’ll receive a free candle. The added home fragrance brings a cozy, romantic element that fits perfectly with Valentine’s Day, turning a single perfume into a full sensory moment.

Buy at Ulta

📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!