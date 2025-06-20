Score the Best Valentine's Day Presents with These Perfume Deals with Free Gifts

Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to splurge on a fragrance that feels special, and Ulta is making it even more tempting with tons of free gifts when you purchase select perfumes. Whether you’re shopping for someone else or treating yourself, these limited time sets are designed to feel romantic, indulgent, and memorable. And if you already planned on buying a scent, you get that fun little extra that makes the whole purchase feel luxurious!

This bold, glamorous fragrance is known for its warm, confident notes that feel perfect for evenings out or special occasions. When you buy this size, you also get a a free Jimmy Choo evening bag. It’s a chic addition that makes this feel like a complete Valentine’s gift, especially if you want something that pairs beauty with fashion.

For a more refined and masculine option, Dolce and Gabbana Devotion for Men Parfum offers a rich, modern scent that the man in your life will absolutely love. You also get a free duffle bag when you buy this particular size.

Burberry Her Elixir is another highlight, especially for anyone who loves warm, sweet fragrances with depth. This scent is soft yet expressive, making it ideal for daily wear or intimate evenings. When you purchase the 3.3 oz bottle, you’ll receive a free candle. The added home fragrance brings a cozy, romantic element that fits perfectly with Valentine’s Day, turning a single perfume into a full sensory moment.