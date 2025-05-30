Score an Unlocked iPhone 12 for Just $230 and Bring It to Any Carrier

Apple’s iPhones are indisputably great. Paying for them every month for years? Not so much. Unfortunately when you buy an iPhone from your carrier, your only options are to take the huge price hit all at once or sign up for the installment plan. But when you have an unlocked device, like this refurbished iPhone 12 that StackSocial is selling for just $230, you can just bring it in and have them connect it to the service.

Unlocked iPhone 12 (refurbished) | $230 | StackSocial

While the iPhone 12 may be a few generations backdated, it’s still a formidable device, and it can run Apple’s current iOS 18.5. The iPhone 12 has Apple’s famous Super Retina XDR display, and runs on the A14 Bionic chip for extreme speed. It comes with a dual 12MP camera setup, with Ultra Wide and Wide shooting ability and digital zoom up to 5x. It has 5MG and WiFi connectivity, and MagSafe charging compatible with the newest charging devices. For a one-and-done payment of just $230 at StackSocial, the unlocked iPhone 12 is a worthy buy.