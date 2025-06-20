Score a Pair of JBL Noise Cancelling Earbuds for Just $40

JBL's world-famous Pure Bass sound truly has to be heard in person to be believed, but it's understandable if you're a little gun-shy because you're expecting a hefty price tag. So, how does $40 sound? Because that's the price for a pair of JBL Tune Buds 2 wireless earbuds right now during an open-box deal at StackSocial. The regular $110 price is cut down all the way to just $40 — a gigantic 63% price break for full-quality JBL sound.

The simple matter of these earbuds being open-box — most likely excess stock, and guaranteed to be in brand-new condition with zero cosmetic flaws — makes them the perfect entree into JBL's elite-level sound. The Tune Buds 2 were released in 2024, so they are still at the apex of cutting-edge audio tech. That includes Personi-Fi 3.0 for personalized audio based on your own unique hearing profile, spatial sound, adaptive noise cancellation that can be switched into ambient aware mode, and of course JBL Pure Bass, driven by 10mm Dynamic Drivers for truly powerful, rich sound.

Between the great sound and the outstanding comfort, you'll want to keep the JBL Tune Buds 2 in all day long, and thanks to the 10 hours of playback on a single charge and an additional 30 hours from the charging case, you can. There's little question that these JBL Tune Buds 2 are the best $40 wireless earbuds you can find, thanks to StackSocial's open-box deal.