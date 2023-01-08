Schedule Your Dog’s Dinner With the Arf Pets Smart Automatic Pet Feeder for 26% Off

Arf Pets Smart Automatic Pet Feeder | $99 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



If your pet, like mine, loves to look as pitiful as possible when they’re hungry, make feeding time a cinch. Dinner can be served with the press of a button. That way they don’t have to wait on you and they can run straight to their dish and chow down. How, you ask? With the Arf Pets Smart Automatic Pet Feeder, of course! This app-enabled smart feeder can hold up to 29 cups of dry food, and you can schedule, track, or manually release it whenever it’s time for your dog or cat to chow down. It even has a timer and HD camera with audio and video recording to make sure your pets are actually eating their food. It’s dishwasher safe and works while plugged in or on battery power so you can rest easy knowing your pets will have food while you’re away. Just don’t let them get on your phone and start trying to manipulate feeding time so they can get more kibble. Animals are smart, y’know.