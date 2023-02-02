Save Yourself a Lot of Hassle With This Smart Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box for Over $150 off

Smart Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box | $416 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

We love our cats, but by gosh do I hate cleaning up after them. I don’t know how but my cat, Wirt, drops bigger bombs than even I ever have. I’m not sure how they even fit in his tiny, seven-pound body to begin with. Nevertheless, it is still my doody—I mean duty—to clean up after him. That is unless I outsource it to the robots. This automatic self-cleaning litter box has enough capacity to handle 15 days of usage so you don’t have to worry about them being left home alone. It even deodorizes using refrigerator-grade odor elimination. Right now the smart litter box is 20% off but you’ll save another $40 when clipping the coupon.