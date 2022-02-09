20% Off Sitewide | Rosepops | Promo Code KINJA20



FYI, there’s less than a week until Valentine’s Day. But it’s not too late to find the perfect gift! Better yet, it’s not too late to find the perfect gift that’s also on sale. Right now, you can take 20% off sitewide at Rosepops with promo code KINJA20. (That’s 5 % more than the sale the site is currently running.) Their colorful, themed arrangements are made with preserved roses, so it’s a gift that lasts for months to come. The Valentine’s Day collection is offered in dozens of shapes and sizes, and you can customize nearly every aspect of the present to suit your beloved. Seriously, you select the color of the rose, the included scent, an appliqué for the outside, and the packaging itself. Of course you can write your own message, but Rosepops takes it a step further by allowing you to include a photo. When you shop before the holiday sale ends, spending $200 will earn you a $50 gift card to Sephora. Whether you keep that for yourself or add it to the sparkliest Valentine’s Day gift ever is up to you.