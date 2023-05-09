Save Up to 90% on the Best Game Titles During Humble Bundle's Spring Sale

Humble Bundle’s annual Spring Sale means dozens upon dozens of the best game titles are on sale for as much as 90% off their regular prices. That means titles like Resident Evil 3 ($10, down from $40), Red Dead Rede m ption 2 ($19.79, down from $60), and the hilarious Gang Beasts ($8, down from $20) are available for rock-bottom prices from now to May 23 .

Keep a close eye on this deal as Humble Bundle is also rolling out rare spawn deals every 48 hours. Windows, Steam, Nintendo Switch, and other formats are available for most games, and as with all purchases from Humble Bundle, a portion of your money goes to charities like the Malala Fund, One Tree Planted, and more. Humble Bundle has raised nearly a quarter of a billion dollars for charity in its history, and the Spring Sale is an ideal chance to donate to charity and score major game titles at crazy low prices.