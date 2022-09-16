Discover Samsung

If you’ve been holding out for a chance t o get either the new Galaxy Z Fold4 or Z Flip4, do we have good news for you. Right now, you can save up to $320 on them with the right memory selection because of the ongoing Discover Samsung event. That’s not all though. There are plenty of other great opportunities to save going on right now.

Galaxy Z Fold4 | $200 off + Free Memory Upgrade

The Z Fold4 is Samsung’s premiere Galaxy smartphone, featuring a 6.2" cover screen that unfolds to a wide 7.6" display on the inside as well as an under-display camera. Ordering one today will grant you $200 off immediately. This is also stackable with a free memory upgrade. That means you’ll end up saving $320 when choosing the 512GB option.

Galaxy Z Flip4 | $100 off + Free Memory Upgrade

If the Z Fold4 is too much screen for you but you want the experience of a screen that folds, the Z Flip4 is more your speed. You’ll get $100 off instantly. and also like the Z Fold4, you’ll get a free memory upgrade too. You can save $160 on a 256GB Z Flip4.

Samsung’s flagship smartphone is its flagship for a reason. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a slim silhouette, is available in a gorgeous choice of colors, and is just a dang good smartphone. The 4nm processor is the fastest chip ever on a Galaxy smartphone. The battery lasts long and charges quickly. The camera quality is stunning thanks to the three different lenses and HDR video support. But most importantly, it’s $150 off right now. You can also get up to $850 in enhanced trade-in credit.

Samsung’s line of QLED Smart TVs cleverly named “The Frame” are designed to just look like standard wall art when not in use as a TV. The series has been improved with some new features including an antie-reflection matte display as well as a brand new UI. It ranges in sizes between 32" to a whopping 85". Depending on which you select, you can save up to $800 on yours. You’ll also get a free customizable bezel.