Save Up to 75% On PCs and Electronics Through March 16 During the Lenovo Annual Sale

Spring is here. If you’re refreshing your living space, your wardrobe, and other areas of your life, it’s time to go ahead and get some new tech, too. And what better time to get a new laptop or desktop computer than during the Lenovo Annual Sale? Right now through March 16, you can save a up to a whopping 75% off PCs and electronics at the brand. That means you can find some super sweet deals on the tech you need to complete your home setup. Not sure what to choose from out of the dozens of options on sale? We’ve handpicked a few of our favorites for you. Check out our picks below and happy shopping!



This powerhouse of a desktop PC is the perfect pick for anyone looking for a computer that can take them from diving into dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV to putting together PowerPoint presentations for work in a snap. The Legion Tower 7i Gen 7 with RTX 3080 comes equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for $2,100, which is $750 off its normal price. This is the way to go if you want a new work computer that moonlights as a gaming computer.

If you’d rather have your computing power on the go, you can’t go wrong with the Legion 5i Gen 7 Intel with RTX 3060 Laptop. It boasts an Intel Core i5 processor, RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Additionally, its backlit RGB keyboard will be atractive to buyers who also want a laptop that’s reminiscent of their favorite gaming PCs. It comes with 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass as well, which unlocks a variety of titles to play on the go — all playable at desktop performance. It’s an excellent option for mobile play, but it can also be relied on as a desktop replacement if needed.

If you don’t want to break the bank on a desktop, this IdeaCentre 3i tower PC is a great option. It’s more than affordable, especially at its $700 price point, and it’ll make an excellent workhorse PC for anyone who needs to upgrade their home office. With its Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, it’s ready to handle all those endless Zoom meetings, to help you create all those presentations, and sign off on the documents that never seem to stop hitting your inbox. More than that, however, it’s a place you can call your home “hub”. Surf the web, print from your desktop PC, and do just about anything you need without breaking the bank.

You can’t get much more versatile than the Yoga 7i Laptop. It doubles as both a tablet and notebook, so if you need to work on something on the go where a laptop’s form factor doesn’t fit, just bend it back to create a tablet that you can use as a touchscreen. It comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, so not only is it able to transform in terms of form factor on the go, but it’s also a little firecracker too. Don’t count it out just because it’s a 2-in-2 device. Whether you need a portable office computer or you want something that can stand up against your rugged lifestyle, the Yoga 7ihas you covered.

