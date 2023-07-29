Save Up to 60% on Nike Gear During Their Back-to-School Blowout

Nike is just not going to let you go back to school in last year’s tired old outfits or shoes. Head to Nike.com now for their Back to School blowout sale and use the promo code SCHOOL20 to get as much as 60% off select styles of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. This deal only lasts until Saturday, August 5, so don’t risk missing out.

Nike Back to School Sale | Up to 60% off | Nike | Code: SCHOOL20

You can walk the halls in head-t0-toe Nike on your first day back, at a fraction of what you would normally pay for coveted Swoosh-adorned apparel and shoes. The futuristic-looking men’s Nike Air Max Plus and awesomely retro women’s Nike Blazer Mid ’77 hi-tops are among the hot-selling shoes that are part of the big sale. Fleece joggers for women and hoodies for men will be staples of your layering wardrobe when the leaves turn and begin to drop. Great accessories like yoga mats, hats, and even fleece blankets are marked down with the SCHOOL20 code. Remember, you only have until August 5 to cash in on this tremendous Nike deal, so get on it right away!