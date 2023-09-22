It's all consuming.
PC Gaming

Save Up to 50% on Some Logitech PC Gaming Gear

Get yourself a new gaming mouse or even a racing wheel with floor pedals.

Joe Tilleli
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Save Up to 50% on Some Logitech PC Gaming Gear
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Do yourself a favor and get a proper gaming mouse. They’re not stupidly expensive, but they’re much better than the bargain bin mouse you picked up from a Stables checkout counter ten years ago. Logitech has some cool color options on its G305 Lightspeed wireless mouse and they’re going for 20% off. The G502 Hero is a high-performance wired gaming mouse going for a solid 50% off. If you want something truly interesting, you can get the Logitech G Powerplay wireless charging system. It’s a mouse pad that can wirelessly charge your mouse while in use. Or if you’re into racing games, a number of driving wheels and pedals are on sale too.

Logitech Gaming Gear | Up to 50% off | Amazon

A variety of cool gaming gear from Logitech is on sale right now. The biggest savings are with the G5-02 wired gaming mouse for 50% off.

