Samsung has a lot of ways to save this upcoming week. From TVs to mobile devices to kitchen appliances and more—everything is on sale. Here we’re highlighting some of the best deals on monitors as part of the Samsung Discover sales event. Whether you’re a casual user or a PC gamer, here are the best deals on monitors at Samsung right now.
32" M80B 4K UHD Smart Monitor | $330 off
The M8 comes with smart streaming TV capabilities and a built-in SlimFit camera. The 32" 4K monitor is even capable of some light web browsing and document editing without an actual PC being connected. With Workmode, you can also remote into your PC or connect to Samsung mobile devices.
55” Odyssey Ark 4K UHD Gaming Screen | $1,000 off
This fiendishly large 55" monitor with a 1000R curvature is going to swallow your vision whole. Capable of 4K gaming at 165Hz and a 1ms response time, this screen will overwhelm you in the best way. It can rotate on the fly with just a small touch of the dial. Dolby Atmos and an AI sound booster give this monitor some of the best onboard audio output you’ll find. Samsung has this monstrosity for $1,000 off right now.
49" Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor | $600 off
The 49" ultra-wide panel displays a 32:9 aspect ratio, which frankly sounds illegal. Ultimately, this may look like a Photoshop goof gone wrong, but the monitor is no joke. It sports a 240Hz refresh rate making it a top-of-the-line gaming experience.