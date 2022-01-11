10" Cast Iron Fry Pan | $65 | Target

10.25" Cast Iron Fry Pan | $120 | Target

3pc Cast Aluminum Nonstick Set | $260 | Target

If your family didn’t pass down generations-old cast irons to you, stick it to them with one of these very fancy BergHoff skillets, dutch ovens, woks, and more. Most of the pieces in this sale are cast iron, but there is a decent amount of cast aluminum here, if taking impeccable care of cast iron isn’t a thing you’re prideful about or interested in undertaking. I’ve highlighted a few things that interest me in this deal, including the cheapest item, the $65 10" cast iron—I chose the green one because that’s my way, but they have it in white, too. Color aside, it looks like it’s just a regular cast iron, hot handle and all. If you want to have some real luxury, how about this 10.25" cast iron fry pan? This 2.6qt wonder has a dadgummed wooden handle on it, and I’m very jealous of whoever buys it—it’s usually $200 but they’ve dropped it to $120 for now. Just, if you buy it, send me a picture of a sizzling steak cooking in it, please. Finally, here’s a 3pc cast aluminum set, marked down to $260 from $435—these devices use a PFOA-free coating for healthier low-oil cooking, and being what they are, you can pretty much wash them how you see fit.

For those of you who’re interested in the cast irons, let me give you some pro tips*: first thing’s first: to really bring out the best in your pan, get a good steel wool and really go to town on it. This will, if you do it right, leave deep gouges in it that you can then fill in with seasoning. I like lime and tomato juice for a base, then a little lemon pepper. Then, leave it on the stovetop unattended for several hours with a burner on high—hottest burner you have—and make sure you close the windows to your house, or else that good seasoning smoke will escape and your pan will be ruined! Finally, when you’ve done that, fill it with water and put it outside in the sun to slowly dry—the more humid the day, the better. Now bring it inside and wash it in your dishwasher to get all the bugs and dirt off of it, and enjoy!

*N ot actual pro tips. Don’t do any of this, especially the part about leaving it on your stovetop unattended.

