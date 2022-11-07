Asus Laptops and Desktops | Amazon

From gaming desktops to touchscreen laptops, Asus has a ton of different offerings in its lineup. A number of them are heavily discounted today at Amazon so if you’ve been holding out for a good time to upgrade, we’re here to tell you that now is that time.

This laptop comes with a secondary touchscreen which can boost your productivity by adding customized control panels for various apps like Adobe Lightroom.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $900 at Amazon

This gaming PC is packed with an Intel Core i7 processor and a GeForce RTX 3060 with 16GB of memory and a 1TB SSD. You’ll have no trouble playing the latest and greatest games on this rig.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $850 at Amazon

Advertisement

This 15.6" laptop is equipped with a beautiful OLED screen for rich color contrast and deep blacks . It has 12GB of memory and 512GB of storage.