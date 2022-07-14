The Intel 12th Generation core processors launched at the end of last year. Part of Best Buy’s ongoing Black Friday in July sale is a whole smack of reduced prices for laptops that have one of these chips built-in. Each ranges between $200 to $400 off which is nothing to scoff at.

Dell XPS 15 15.6" 3.5K OLED Touch-Screen Laptop (16GB/1TB) | $300 off

Dell XPS 13 Plus 13.4" OLED Touch-Screen Laptop (16GB/512GB) | $400 off

Dell XPS 13 Plus 13.4" OLED Touch-Screen Laptop (32GB/1TB) | $400 off

HP Envy 17.3" Laptop (12GB/512GB) | $400 off

The Dell XPS 15 along with its 12th generation Core i7 processor has an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti packed inside. You’ll be able to get some decent mileage into PC gaming on the go with this one that’s down to 2,150. Or consider the 17.3" HP Envy which is down to $900 from $1,300.

