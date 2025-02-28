Save Up to 40% Off New Frames and Lenses With This Exclusive GlassesUSA Discount

Ready to upgrade your glasses? Need a new pair that you don’t have to keep cleaning? GlassesUSA is running a major sale right now, making it the perfect time to grab a new pair of glasses, stock up on contact lenses, or upgrade your lenses at a discount. Starting today, you can take advantage of sitewide savings on designer frames, premium lenses, and top contact lens brands.

40% Off Sitewide | GlassesUSA | Promo Code: KINJA40

Right now, you can save 40% off sitewide, including stylish frames from brands like Versace, Coach, and more. Just use the promo code KINJA40 at checkout to get the discount. Some luxury brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, and Costa Del Mar are excluded, but there are still plenty of high-quality options available.

30% Off All Contact Lenses | GlassesUSA | Promo Code: CONTACTSNEW30

If you wear contact lenses, now is a great time to stock up. Get 30% off all contact lenses, including popular brands like Dailies, Air Optix, and Acuvue, plus free shipping. Use the code CONTACTSNEW30 to claim the discount.

50% Off Lens Upgrades | GlassesUSA | Promo Code: LENSES50

For anyone looking to upgrade their lenses, there’s an even bigger deal. When you buy any pair of eyeglasses or sunglasses, you’ll get 50% off the lenses. Whether you need prescription lenses, sport lenses, or designer lens upgrades, this deal makes it easy to customize your glasses for less. Just use the promo code LENSES50 at checkout.

These offers won’t last forever, so if you’ve been meaning to refresh your eyewear, now is the time to do it while saving big.