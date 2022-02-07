LG 2.1 Channel Soundbar With Subwoofer | $140 | Best Buy

LG 3.1.2 Channel Soundbar With Dolby Atmos | $500 | Best Buy

LG 5.1.2 Channel Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer | $650 | Best Buy

LG soundbars are marked down at Best Buy right now for as much as $350 off, as is the case with this $350-off 5.1.2 channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X. It’s c apable of passing through 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, traditional HDR video through its single eARC HDMI HDCP 2.2 input, and offers Google Assistant and Alexa support. It also features Bluetooth 5.1, AirPlay 2, and Chromecast support, so you can easily cast your favorite content to it. For a less extravagant experience, the 3.1.2 channel soundbar offers all of the same features, minus two channels, and is currently $300 off at its current price of $500. And finally, this 2.1 channel soundbar with 200W wireless subwoofer, on sale right now for $40 off at $140, will bring great budget DTS Virtual:X sound to your TV, making this a perfect choice for those who just want to upgrade from their TV’s terrible built-in speakers without breaking the bank. This speaker has Bluetooth 4.0, and although it may not feature some of the more seamless audio casting features found on its pricier siblings, chances are pretty good that if you’ve bought a TV in the last 5 years, you have AirPlay 2 and/or Chromecast support that way.