32" Class The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV (2020) | $530 | Samsung

43 " Class The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV (2020) | $950 | Samsung

50 " Class The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV (2020) | $1200 | Samsung

55 " Class The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV (2020) | $1400 | Samsung

65 " Class The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV (2020) | $1800 | Samsung

75 " Class The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV (2020) | $2700 | Samsung

Samsung is running a different deal every day this week. Today’s big savings comes in the form of their Class The Frame SmartTV. This TV is designed to blend into your home like a painting on the wall. It even has a white matte between the edge of the screen and the frame. When not in use, the TV can be set to Art Mode. You can save on all sizes with the bigger TV the bigger the discount. It ranges from saving $70 on the 32-inch to saving $300 on the 75-inch.