Up to 30% Off Office Furniture | Amazon

Depending on which thinkpiece of the day is trending, working remotely is either the future of employment, a detriment to employers, or recommended as part of a hybrid in-person-slash-remote model, which is somehow worse than not being able to work from home at all. Anyway, select office furniture is up to 30% off on Amazon right now, and there’s actually some pretty good stuff for you to eventually stare longingly at as you head out the door to your commute. Whether you’re in the market for a sweet desk, a gaming chair, or corner bookshelf, there’s likely a piece on sale you’ll want to grab before the remote working fad ends, or increases in popularity. (Just trying to cover all of the trend bases here.) Seriously, though, the gaming chair looks kinda sweet.