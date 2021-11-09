Up to 30% Off Casper Mattresses and More | Amazon



It’s almost time for that meme to go around again about whether your dirtbag date sleeps on a mattress on the floor, as if that alone qualifies them for rejection. So prepare yourself for the inevitable arguments (for and against) and upgrade your bed situation with up to 30% off Casper Mattresses and more on Amazon. With discounts on six different mattresses, a box spring foundation, and a rolling metal bed frame, they’ve got just about everything you’d need to make your room worthy of adulthood. According to a few loud folks on the internet, at least. The point is, their cushy foam mattresses, hybrid mattresses (designed to promote healthier body alignment), and more are on sale now, but would be worth investing in at any price. Go get it! Just maybe have a friend on standby to help you carry it up the stairs.