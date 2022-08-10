iRobot Roomba Sale | Up to $250 off | iRobot

iRobot has a summer promotion going on to save up to $250 on a Roomba vacuum. So many househ old products are becoming “ Smart” products for reasons that feel like a gimmick. The robot vacuum however feels any but. It’s given me actual time back into my day by allowing it to run a daily sweep of my apartment. News broke at the e nd of last week that Amazon is acquiring iRobot in its never-ending quest to scour our homes and suck up more and more user data on us. And yet, I’m still going to use my Roomba because i t’s genuinely done what it promised and made my life easier. Act now, because the offer ends August 13.