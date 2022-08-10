iRobot Roomba Sale | Up to $250 off | iRobot
iRobot has a summer promotion going on to save up to $250 on a Roomba vacuum. So many household products are becoming “Smart” products for reasons that feel like a gimmick. The robot vacuum however feels any but. It’s given me actual time back into my day by allowing it to run a daily sweep of my apartment. News broke at the end of last week that Amazon is acquiring iRobot in its never-ending quest to scour our homes and suck up more and more user data on us. And yet, I’m still going to use my Roomba because it’s genuinely done what it promised and made my life easier. Act now, because the offer ends August 13.