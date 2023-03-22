It's all consuming.
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Save Up to $200 on This Powerful Dolby Soundbar at Samsung

This powerful wireless soundbar makes movies and music immersive.

Erin O'Brien
This low-profile soundbar works wirelessly—and looks quite sleek.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

If you have not yet discovered Samsung, as the event says, let us introduce you to this Dolby Atmos soundbar, on sale for $200 off. This sleek, low-profile speaker creates surround sound without the need for clunky HDMI: a miracle of modern engineering.

3.1.2ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Dolby Atmos (2022) | $700 | 23% Off | Samsung

This slim fit is designed to mount on your wall with your Samsung TV or sit just below it. Synced with your smart TV, a movie or game’s audio floods the room; SpaceFit Sound analyzes your home and optimizes itself for a premium experience. And with music, you can sync your iOS device easily by tapping to pair. Enjoy rich sound design and grab this deal for $200 off.

