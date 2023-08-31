It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Toys & Board Games

Save Up To 20% On These Awesome Lego Architecture Sets

Whether it's the Statue of Liberty or the New York City Skyline, you can build it.

By
Jason Coles
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Makes you proud to be American, or a nerd.
Makes you proud to be American, or a nerd.
Image: Jason Coles

If you want to grab the Lego Architecture Statue of Liberty or the Lego Architecture New York City Skyline, they’re up to 20% off today. These sets let you build classic American icons in your own time to always have a little bit of the good old USA with you, no matter where you are.

Lego Architecture Statue of Liberty | $96 | 20% Off
Lego Architecture New York City Skyline | $50 | 17% Off

Both the Lego Architecture Statue of Liberty and Lego Architecture New York City Skyline are stunning once finished too, and they’ll go nicely as your very first sets, or as additions to an already mighty Lego collection.

Advertisement