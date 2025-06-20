Logo
Save Up to $1,000 on an e-Bike at Upway and Change the Way You Get Around

Believe it or not, Spring is on the horizon, and an e-bike is the perfect way to enjoy warmer weather – especially at these prices

ByBrittany Vincent
Need a new way to get around? Presidents’ Day is a solid excuse to finally get an e-bike, and Upway is the place to be for the holiday, as you can find plenty there for a fantastic price. You can save up to $1,000 on top-rated e-bikes there right now and feel good about saving money and doing your part for the environment.

Up to $1,000 Off e-Bikes | Upway

You can choose from a wide variety of e-Bikes, from mountain to cargo options and everything in between, including folding e-bikes. Upway also has tons of premium brands for less, rather than you having to settle for a bargain model just to hit a lower price.

E-bikes are super easy to love once you actually have one. Pedal assist makes getting around much easier because hills, wind, and longer distances stop being automatic dealbreakers. That’s why people who are interested in e-bikes often stall at the price, not the concept. So saving a lot of cash like that here makes shopping Upway a bit of a no-brainer.

Pick a bike you like, and you'll get all those positive benefits sooner so you can get to riding and stop wondering how you'll get from point A to point B. This sale won't be around for long.

Buy at Upway


