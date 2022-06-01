LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Nintendo Switch) | $46 | Walmart



There have been many LEGO games over the years and a good chunk of them have been Star Wars games. The latest of which is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This is not to be confused with LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga—an incomplete story of the Star Wars movies. That came out over a decade ago before the Disney acquisition and the extra movies which came with that. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga covers the three main trilogies we have now and does so with all the jokes and charm we’ve come to expect in the LEGO games. It’s also just $46 on Nintendo Switch right now.