Two classic Star Wars games have been bundled together. Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast will have you play as Kyle Katarn, an agent of the New Republic. With ample use of your Lightsaber and the Force, you’ll take on a new evil plaguing the galaxy. In Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, you can make your own Jedi and take them online to play with 15 other players in multiple multiplayer modes. The collection is available on both Nintendo Switch and PS4 and both versions have been discounted to $20.