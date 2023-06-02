Not everyone has the space for a full gym in their house or apartment. We have to make do with what we have. But you don’t need a ton of space (or time for that matter) to get in a solid workout. This stair stepper with resistance bands takes up hardly any room. The multifunction display will show you data like your time, steps, speed, distance, and even calories burned. And when you’re done, you can just tuck it right under your bed.



Sportsroyals Stair Stepper with Resistance Band | $110 | Amazon

This vertical climber exercise machine normally goes for $230. Right now, its over 50% off at just $110.