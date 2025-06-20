Logo
Save Over $400 and Tons of Work With a Subscription to AiAssistWorks

Hundreds of Artificial Intelligence models are easily integrated into Google Sheets, Docs, and Slides to save you countless hours of effort.

ByMike Fazioli
AiAssistWorks has hundreds of AI models for use with Google Sheets, Docs, and Slides.

The list of tasks and work that can be dramatically shortened by using an AI assistant seems to grow larger every day. You can grow your own list of AI-aided work and productive activities with a lifetime subscription to AiAssistWorks, available now at StackSocial for $50, and when you add the code AI20 at checkout, the price drops again to just $40.

AiAssistWorks Lifetime Subscription | $40 | StackSocial | Code: AI20

AiAssistWorks integrates over 100- top AI models directly into Google Sheets, Docs, and Slides. You get instantaneous, accurate help from AI models including GPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, and more. AiAssistWorks can help you skip codes and formulas and go directly to creating exactly the forms and documents you want. AiAssistWorks will create charts and pivot tables in Sheets and even give you analysis of the data. Image generation, batch filling sheets, translation between languages, auto-generated full presentation outlines — it's all possible now without hours and hours of figuring out complex formulas and formatting. With a lifetime subscription to AiAssistWorks available at StackSocial for only $40 when you use the code AI20 at checkout, you're that small amount of cash away from eliminating countless hours of work while upping your productive output.

AiAssistWorks Lifetime Subscription at StackSocial


