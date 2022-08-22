HBO Max 1-Year Subscription | Save 40%

HBO Max is in a shaky spot after the merger, having removed dozens of animated shows and over 200 episodes of Sesame Street from its catalog. However, HBO Max still has some of the best original content across streaming services and has now just kicked off its Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon. If you’re like me and can’t resist checking this out despite the wildly controversial ending to the main series, you might as well save some money while you do it. You can save over 40% when you prepay for a year of HBO Max.