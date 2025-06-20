Logo
Save Over $150 On This HP Mini Desktop & Accessories Bundle

Grab a Grade-A refurbished EliteDesk 800 G5 with keyboard and mouse from StackSocial for just $230.

ByMike Fazioli
Big performance from a small PC is always the goal, and when you can add a small price into the equation, it’s a win across the board. This limited-time StackSocial deal checks off all of those boxes — it’s a Grade-A refurbished HP EliteDesk 800 G5 Mini Desktop and accessories package for just $230, 39% less than its list price of $380. With a 2.2GHZ Intel i5-9500T processor and preloaded Windows 10 Pro — easily upgradeable to Windows 11 — you’ll get the big performance you need at a remarkably small price.

HP EliteDesk 800 G5 Mini Desktop (refurbished) | $230 | StackSocial

The HP EliteDesk 800 will take up just a hair over a foot in width on your desk while standing around 7 inches tall and 7 deep. In that compact, elegant-looking body, the EliteDesk 800 packs 11 ports, including 7 USB ports in total, 2 DisplayPorts, and an HDMI 2.0 port. Add in the EliteDesk 800's 256GB of built-in storage and 16GB of memory, and StackSocial’s thorough inspection to earn the Grade-A refurbished rating, and $230 for a reliable desktop PC from a top brand is a great deal to check out.

