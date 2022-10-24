Samsung has kicked off a weeklong sale event succinctly entitled Samsung Week and today is the first day. Each day this week, Samsung will have a new daily deal. But along with that, there are also some discounts and offers that will extend throughout the entire week. We’ve pulled them together for your to take a look at below.

Samsung’s lineup of QLED smart TVs is all heavily discounted for the week . You can get one as low as $1, 100 with the 55" QN85B. You can even save as much as $2,500 when going with the 86" New QLED QN95B.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy from $1100 at Samsung

G/O Media may get a commission 94% off Limited Time Offer: Microsoft Office Professional 2-Pack Extra 20% off: this week only.

This limited lifetime license includes the full suite of Microsoft Office, from the dreaded Excel to the idea-sparking PowerPoint. Buy two for $80 at StackSocial Advertisement

The Freestyle is a flexible projector from Samsung designed for taking cinema-quality entertainment on the go. You can enjoy visuals on any surface spanning up to 100". Most impressive are the automatic alignment capabilities of autofocus, auto-leveling, and auto-keystone. It seems to be an actual plug-and-play experience with little to no setup required.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $600 at Samsung

Advertisement

If you decide to pick up a new Samsung Galaxy S22 or S22+, you’ll get a cool $50 off . In addition, you can get a free memory upgrade and up to $800 in enhanced trade-in credit.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy from $800 at Samsung

Advertisement

With the purchase of a Galaxy Tab S8, you’ll be given $150 in Samsung credit to be put toward the purchase of accessories like smartwatches , earbuds, or the S Pen.

