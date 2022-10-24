Samsung has kicked off a weeklong sale event succinctly entitled Samsung Week and today is the first day. Each day this week, Samsung will have a new daily deal. But along with that, there are also some discounts and offers that will extend throughout the entire week. We’ve pulled them together for your to take a look at below.
Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV | Up to 42% off
Samsung’s lineup of QLED smart TVs is all heavily discounted for the week. You can get one as low as $1,100 with the 55" QN85B. You can even save as much as $2,500 when going with the 86" New QLED QN95B.
The Freestyle Projector | $200 off
The Freestyle is a flexible projector from Samsung designed for taking cinema-quality entertainment on the go. You can enjoy visuals on any surface spanning up to 100". Most impressive are the automatic alignment capabilities of autofocus, auto-leveling, and auto-keystone. It seems to be an actual plug-and-play experience with little to no setup required.
Galaxy S22 & S22+ | $50 off
If you decide to pick up a new Samsung Galaxy S22 or S22+, you’ll get a cool $50 off. In addition, you can get a free memory upgrade and up to $800 in enhanced trade-in credit.
Galaxy Tab S8 | $150 in Samsung Credit
With the purchase of a Galaxy Tab S8, you’ll be given $150 in Samsung credit to be put toward the purchase of accessories like smartwatches, earbuds, or the S Pen.