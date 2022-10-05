Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags | 20% off | Amazon



Do you h ave so much stuff in your closet that you don’t know what to do with it all? Hey, me too. I’ve been going about the tried-and-true strategy of pretending it doesn’t exist. It’s been working oka y so far, but I fear it won’t be viable forever. I’ve got a ton of clothes I don’t wear anymore but feel sentimental about and don’t want to get rid of just yet, blankets and pillows that I cycle out with the seasons, and an old duvet cover taking up so much room that I’ve convinced myself, “well maybe I’ll need it again one day.” If you’re like me and are going to hoa rd a bunch of crap, you might as well do it in an organized way. Amazon has a promotion going on right now for 20% off Spacesaver vacuum sealed storage bags in various sizes and quantities. Go ahead and be a better person than I am.