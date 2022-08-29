Samsung Bespoke Washer and Dryer | $2098 | 37% Off | Samsung

The Samsung Bespoke Washer and Dryer combo are super-smart laundry machines—with a large capacity and a flat, sleek design. These are seriously smart—with A.I. that detects fabric and “soil level” to provide the most thorough wash for your clothes. Let this baby auto-dispense detergent so you never use too much or too little—keeping your detergent budget low and your wash soft and clean. The dryer is as quiet as a whisper, with a “swirl” drum design to gently wring out all the water from clothes. This is seriously advanced laundry technology—and you can bring these home for $1200 off, plus $100 off when you buy the combo, plus a kit to stack them, if you so desire. Pretty good for state-of-the-art laundry tech, eh?