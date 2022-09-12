Discover Samsung | Sales Event

Discover Samsung has begun and day one already has some great deals across all Samsung’s product lines. Of these , you can save a ton on monitors, memory, and storage. We’ve pulled out some for you below.

The M7 comes with smart streaming TV capabilities and a built-in SlimFit camera. The 43 " 4K monitor is even capable of some light web browsing and document editing without an actual PC being connected.

T he T7 Shield is an excellent option if you need high-performance storage while on the go . The rugged exterior with an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance will keep the inside protected and working like a charm. It also has a dynamic thermal guard to control heat. Read/write speeds of 1050/1000 MB/s allow you to edit directly from the drive or transfer large files in a matter of seconds.

T he PlayStation 5 is an impressive beast, but it’s relatively easy to max out your storage space out of the box. It’s helpful to add a third-party SSD to your console to maximize the number of games you have saved to your PS5. Y ou just need to find a compatible SSD and the Samsung 980 Pro is one of those options with its built-in heatsink. That means nothing else is required to install it.

