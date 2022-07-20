Sorry to burst everyone’s summer fun, but the fall semester is approaching quickly. Now I’m not saying to fold up your chair and come home from the beach right this sec ond. However, it wouldn’t hurt to be a little prepared before the end of August and early September roll around. Particularly, it would be mighty nice to have a brand new laptop to start off the school year. Lenovo is running Back to School promotions for a handful of their computers.



14” Chromebook 5 | $170 off | Promo Code IDEAOFFERS | Ends July 24

ThinkCentre M75s Gen 2 | 55% off | Promo Code THINKSFF

14" IdeaPad 1i Intel | $125 off | Promo Code IDEAPADGEARUP | Ends July 24

14" Yoga 9i | 35% off | Ends July 31

24" IdeaCentre AIO 5 AMD | $70 off | Promo Code IDEA5DT | Ends July 24

15" IdeaPad 3 AMD + 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass | $230 off | Promo Code IDEAPADGEARUP | Ends July 24

Advertisement

Additionally, receive an extra 5% off and free shipping for any PC when you use the promo code EXTRA5.

Now is a great time to pick up the IdeaPad 3. This 15" laptop not only is $230 off with the promo code IDEAPADGEARUP, but it also comes bundled with a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass. This means you can at least enjoy one of those months completely carefree with no school work to worry about. I’m sure you’ll still find plenty of time to play still once the school year starts too. Alternatively, the 14” Chromebook 5 is an outstanding choice as it is a full $170 off with the promo code IDEAOFFERS. Both of these deals are only available until July 24 so don’t sit around and wait.

Promo Code IDEAOFFERS | Ends July 24

G/O Media may get a commission 41% Off LG Oled 55" Smart TV Pretty

Aside from being 55" in size, this OLED TV has over 8 million pixels for truly stunning images, incredibly depth of blacks, and vibrant colors, uses an a7 Gen 4 AI Processor for 4K imaging, has low latency if you’re after a good gaming TV, and even has integrated Google Assistant and Alexa. Buy for $997 from Amazon Advertisement

Promo Code THINKSFF

Advertisement

Promo Code IDEAPADGEARUP | Ends July 24

Advertisement

Ends July 31

Advertisement

Promo Code IDEA5DT | Ends July 24

Advertisement

Promo Code IDEAPADGEARUP | Ends July 24

Advertisement



