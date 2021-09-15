Best-Seller 4-Pack | $28 | Doughp | Use Code SBDAY

We’ve all had the urge to eat cookie dough straight from the source. Honestly, everyone has done it at least once, and even if you didn’t get sick, it’s not advised. Well, Doughp has solved that problem. They’ve developed cookie dough that you can eat raw or bake that’s 100% safe. The ingredients are all-natural, and there are no added preservatives. This is awesome because once you open one up, you’ve got 45 days to eat while kept in the fridge and one year if you pop it in the freezer. What’s wild is you can leave it a room temperature and still have it be good for 2 weeks. That’s crazy! Take $6 off their best-seller 4 pack with the code SBDAY.

In this pack, you’ll get chocolate chip, rainbow sprinkles, cookies & cream, and chocolate smores. Each cup is 5oz and absolutely delicious. I got to try these a few weeks ago and was pleasantly surprised in every way. I didn’t get to try baking them, but that might be for a few of their other flavors like Pumpkin Spice or Snickerdoodle. Everything arrives safe and sound in a chilled box, ready for your consumption.

Everything here will ship for free.