Up to 45% Off Crayola Back to School Products | Amazon



Look, there’s no way Amazon could have anticipated what exactly would be happening with in-school, uh, schooling, across the country post-holidays. Maybe if they had paid attention to the ever-increasing news, but whatever. The point is, they have an exceptional Crayola Back to School Sale happening right now, where you can get things individually (and better still, in bulk) for way less. It’s the perfect time to stock up on pre-sharpened colored pencils, giant tubs of crayons, and endless construction paper to keep your classroom, your kids, or hell, yourself occupied this winter. Whatever keeps the gang as close to sanity as possible.