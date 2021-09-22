Roll Up Dish Drying Rack (17.8 x 11.8 in) | $9 | Amazon

I live in an apartment with only a small kitchenette. This means that counter space is a hot commodity. I can either have a drying rack for my dishes or a spot to put my coffee maker. That is until I found this roll up drying rack. I can now dry my dishes right above the sink and then when I’m done, I just roll it up and stick it in a drawer. It is also heat resistant and can double for a mat for hot pots or bakeware on a countertop.