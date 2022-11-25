Anker’s big Black Friday sale includes useful day-to-day charging accessories. From power banks to nylon USB-C cables, take up to 35% off some of the best accessories in the game and never go low-power mode again.
Anker 727 Charging Station | $65 | 32% Off
This ultra-compact, slim six-port power strip accommodates two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and two AC outlets. And it’s super powerful—you can charge your Macbook up to 50% in under an hour.
Anker 737 Power Bank | $100 | 34% Off
Samsung The Frame 65" QLED 4K TV
A work of art
Enhance your movie nights, display art, stream your favorite content, and more with the 55" Samsung Frame.
This isn’t your average portable charger. It can charge three devices at once, with 2 USB-C ports and one USB port, yet it’s as compact as a single-port charging device.
Anker 535 Power Bank | $49 | 30% Off
This USB-C to USB-C charger charges laptops, tablets, and phones with 30 watts of power. This new model has temperature-control technology for the fastest, safest charge imaginable.
Anker New Nylon USB-C to Lightning Cable | $31 | 35% Off
Anker’s new 6' power cable can charge an iPhone in just 30 minutes. With nylon to protect the cable, it’s a very flexible, durable option for the constantly under-charged.
Anker 735 USB C Charger | $39 | 35% Off
This wall charger can charge up to three devices at once, with two USB-C and one USB-A port. PowerIQ 4.0 technology distributes the power to devices based on each device’s need. Pretty smart!
Anker 511 USB C Charger | $16 | 31% Off
This compact wall charger has one USB-C port, but is so small and is low-plastic too—perfect for simple on-the-go charging when you need it most.
Not into this deal? Check here for the best, freshest deals out of Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and all the days in between.