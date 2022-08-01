So you’re venturing out on your own: congratulations! Welcome to college, or the great adulthood, or wherever you’re moving that has a kitchen. You absolutely need to eat and hydrate to live (duh), so Bed Bath & Beyond has you covered. Here are some sweet deals for any newcomer’s kitchen, from simple leftover storage to a gift for seltzer enthusiasts.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $50 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $100 at Bed Bath & Beyond

G/O Media may get a commission Get $500 back in credit Samsung Bespoke AI Washer and Dryer Preorder Super smart washing

When you preorder the new Bespoke AI Washer and Dryer, you receive $500 in Samsung credit back. Order one, get $250 credit back. Nice! Buy at Samsung Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $20 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $30 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $27 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Advertisement