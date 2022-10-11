Happy Amazon Prime Early Access Sale to all who celebrate. If you’ve been holding out for a new TV then boy howdy do we have good news for you. Whether you are looking to push your Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 to the limit in terms of clarity and frame rate or are just looking to get a new TV for as little as possible, there’s something for you on this list.



The new generation of video game consoles is capable of boosting up to 120 frames per second. The catch is not every TV is built with a refresh rate to match. The LG C1 Series OLED 4K Smart TV uses HDMI 2.1 and has a refresh rate of 120Hz—both of which are needed to game at 120fps.



This LG NanoCell TV is able to achieve deep blacks with minimal to no halo effect. It’s also equipped with Filmmaker mode which is becoming the best way to watch anything at home. It turns off all the extraneous features such as motion smoothing and displays your content exactly how its creator envisioned.

If you’re looking for a budget option for maybe a kid’s bedroom or to throw up on the wall in a home gym, the Insignia Smart TV is perfect for that. It has Alexa and Fire TV built-in to stream from any of your favorite apps and it’s just $100.

Samsung’s line of QLED Smart TVs cleverly named “The Frame” are designed to just look like standard wall art when not in use as a TV. The Frame’s bezel is also customizable.

