Target Deal Days are upon us! And a wealth of good stuff is in store for you! Take up to 40% off home apparel, and select bedding, as well as 20% off mattresses. These deals run for three days only—until October 8—so get shoppin’!

Shop mattresses—including this California King Casper mattress—at up to 20% off. Pair that with some cozy bedding—like this 20% off chambray comforter or this 400 threadcount percale sheet set. The sun sets early now—prime time for cozying up in bed early.



Women’s clothing, pajamas, and more are included in the Target Deal Days sale. Upgrade your lounging with super-soft joggers and big fluffy robes! Pair with slippers for maximum comfort.

Floor Care | Up to 40% Off

“Floor care?” I’m glad you asked. It’s vacuums. Check out this super strong (and lightweight) Dyson for 30% off and this stately Hoover vacuum for 18% off. If you prefer a robot to do the work for you, this Shark AI Wi-Fi vacuum is a whopping 33% off.

Soooo many kitchen deals, including this 38% off KitchenAid stand mixer. That may be the flashiest of them all, but the basics are just as discounted—like this Cuisinart toaster-oven-slash-air-fryer for only $100. Or, peep this marble charcuterie board for $27.