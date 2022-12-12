Discover Samsung | Samsung
Samsung’s Discover Samsung event is still going strong, with deals on everyday items that you don’t want to miss. Today’s daily deals will elevate your day-to-day life in ways you were not sure could be elevated. Sounds lofty, but when you meet a Samsung appliance, you’ll know, you know? Anyway, check out these deals available for 24 hours only.
5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer | $849 | 32% Off
7.5 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ | $849 | 32% Off
You already know we like Samsung’s washer and dryers. They’re smart as heck and let you know when laundry is done, and use sensor dry to make sure your clothing is being dried as efficiently as possible. Stack ‘em or put ‘em side-by-side: this is quite the hardworking duo.
85" Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022) | $5500 | 27% Off
This TV is about $2000 off, which is wild; the Infinity Screen is nearly edge-to-edge, immersing you in entertainment. It also has 100% color volume, that conveys millions of real-life colors with mini LEDs.
43" M70B 4K UHD Smart Monitor with Streaming TV in Black | $400 | 20% Off
This impressive smart monitor is more than a TV and more than a gaming monitor. Your streaming and video call apps are all in one place—and the ultra-wide game view brings new perspective to your favorite games.
EVO Plus + Adapter microSDXC 512GB | $60 | 40% Off
This 40% off microSD lets your store everything you need—on your phone, camera, or game console. With ultra-high transfer speeds, you can upload your favorite snapshots from that hiking trip and get back on the trail.