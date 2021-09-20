Assassin’s Creed Odyssey ( Xbox One ) | $13 | Newegg | Use code: EMC2AZ92Z25

If you malakas haven’t picked up Assassin’s Creed Odyssey yet (and you should, because it’s amazing), Newegg just marked it back down to $13 on Xbox One digitally when you use the code EMC2AZ92Z25. I paid full price for this, and got a solid 80 hours out of it, with no regrets.

Sadly, the many awesome DLC packs aren’t included.



This story was originally published by Shep McAllister on 09/04/2019 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 09/20/2021.