Pokémon Brilliant Diamond | $55 | Amazon

Pokémon Shining Pearl | $56 | Amazon

The long-run tradition of remaking Pokémon games continued last year with the release of Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond. While the new entries in the series have evolved their aesthetic to a larger third-person camera that can be controlled, these remakes chose to follow the spirit of the overhead view with chibi-style characters now in 3D. The game also includes an expanded underground now ceremoniously called the Grand Underground. Originally serving as a delightful side where you could mine for minerals and build a secret base, it now has transformed into a massive dungeon crawl with Pokémon walking around freely waiting to be engaged with. At the time of writing this, Shining Pearl is still a dollar more than Brilliant Diamond. BD is discounted to $55 while SP is only down to $56. I’m here to tell you this dollar is worth it for Vulpix alone, exclusive to Shining Pearl.