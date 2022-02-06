Stone River eLearning + StackSkills Unlimited Lifetime Membership Bundle | $89 | StackSocial



The computer science field is in need of you, and you know you have always wanted to learn how to code on a deeper level than updating your Myspace page. The Stone River eLearning and Stackskills unlimited lifetime membership bundle teaches you everything you need to know to program and then some. The Stone River eLearning lifetime membership gives you access to over 800 courses with 4,800 hours of learning that teach you coding, design, 3-D animation, and more. Unlimited free certification exams, a personal learning guide, and a 1-year subscription to CodeMag. Dive into learning Unity 3-D, Java, Python, MySQL, node.js, CCS, and more. You pretty much get access to everything possible with this membership.



With StackSkills Unlimited, you learn even more coding and have access to marketing courses to teach you the in and outs of the coding world. You are given access to over 1,000 courses for life. From blockchain to growth hacking, iOS development, StackSkills keeps you up to date with the most popular trends. 50+ courses are added each month and you gain access to over 350 of the web’s top instructors. You essentially learn forever. Take 99% off today and learn the world of computer science without being in debt for 50 years.